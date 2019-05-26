Q: Now that it’s springtime, I plan to do a lot of work outdoors and make a few improvements in my yard. Am I required to obtain a building permit before completing minor projects like building a fence, shed, patio, etc.?
A: Most likely, yes. Specific requirements pertaining to the need for building permits on home projects that may appear to be minor are generally governed by city ordinance. This means requirements may vary depending on where you live. For instance, there is a zoning ordinance in the City of Idaho Falls that provides certain requirements for front, rear, and side yards to ensure they remain sufficiently open and unobstructed areas.
While specific ordinance provisions in this regard may vary from city to city, they have become more standardized over the last decade. It seems many cities today choose to simply adopt the uniform international building code. While this provides for more standardized laws, it remains important to carefully review city ordinances before taking on a home project.
The default rule under the international code is that building permits are required before taking on such a project. However, there are exceptions to the rule where certain projects are exempt from the need for a permit. Some of these exceptions are as follows:
n Detached one-story structures such as sheds and playhouses that do not exceed 200 square feet;
n Fences that do not exceed 7 feet in height;
n Retaining walls that do not exceed 4 feet in height; and
n Decks that do not exceed 200 square feet, are no more than 30 inches above grade, and do not attach to a dwelling.
A simple rule to remember is that any detached structure over 200 square feet that will house property, equipment, or people requires a building permit. The purpose of requiring a permit is to ensure the building is structurally sound and allows for location requirements to be reviewed for overall compliance with other ordinance provisions. For example, in Idaho Falls, the zoning ordinance prohibits fences within 15 feet of the lot line contiguous to a street if it exceeds 3 feet in height. It may be time-consuming and costly to construct such a fence to later be required to remove it due to an inadvertent code violation.
You may typically obtain building permits for these kinds of projects for a nominal fee, and the process is fairly simple. Before expending the effort and funds on these kinds of home projects, you should consult your city’s ordinances and contact the building inspector and/or department for additional guidance with respect to the specific facts of your situation.