Q: I understand that there have just been some major changes to the income taxability of IRA distributions. Could you highlight some of the major changes that we should be aware of?
A: On December 20, 2019, the President signed the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE Act). One of the major provisions of the ACT is the elimination of the “stretch IRA” which used to allow required minimum distributions based on the lives of young beneficiaries after the owner of the IRA died. The ACT will often require re-drafting of many ‘pass-through’ trust documents established to use the stretch concept.
Under the SECURE Act, the general rule is that after an IRA owner dies, the remaining balance of the IRA must be distributed to designated beneficiaries within 10 years of the date of death.
An exception to the 10-year rule for post-death minimum distributions applies to eligible designated beneficiaries including individuals who are a surviving spouse, a minor child of the deceased or any other individual who is not more than ten years younger than the IRA owner. Under the exception, following the death of the owner, the remaining account balance generally may be distributed over the life of the eligible beneficiary, beginning in the year following the year of death. Following the death of an eligible designated beneficiary, the remaining balance must be distributed within 10 years after the death of the designated beneficiary. After a child of the IRA owner reached the age of majority, the balance in the account must be distributed within 10 years.
The general impact of the changes is to tax the funds in an IRA sooner because of earlier distributions. The provision goes into effect on January 1, 2020.
Another change in the law is that required minimum distributions will not begin until the taxpayer reached the age of 72 rather than 70½.
There are many other provisions in the ACT. The current discussion is limited only to the taxability of IRA distributions after the death of the owner of an IRA.