Q: I’m starting a business and a friend suggested I look at starting an LLC to protect myself. What is an LLC, and how does it protect me?
A: An LLC is a limited liability company, and it is one kind of business entity. For most legal purposes, both an LLC and a corporation are considered persons that are separate from the entities’ owners. Because LLCs provide the same liability protection as corporations, but are simpler to use with regard to certain tax benefits, business formalities, and organizational flexibility, LLCs are the predominant business entity for small businesses. LLCs can sign contracts, own property, file lawsuits, and do almost everything any individual person can do. They also protect their owners by being separate from the owners — meaning even if the LLC is liable for something or could be sued, its owners usually cannot be held responsible. Typically, an LLC’s owners risk only their own investment in the entity. This kind of protection from liability is valuable, but it is important for small business owners to take additional steps to preserve this liability shield, because it is not absolute.
The first step is to correctly form the LLC. In a technical sense, an LLC is formed by filing a certificate of organization with the secretary of state. An Idaho LLC can be formed on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website by filing a certificate of organization for a domestic LLC and paying the fee. The LLC should also have an operating agreement, which is a document that specifies how the company will run, who owns and operates the company, and other details of the LLC itself. Generic forms are available online, or customized documents can be drafted by an attorney.
To maintain the liability protection of an LLC, owners need to follow the requirements of their operating agreement (or the relevant statutes if there is no operating agreement). If that requires meetings — then meet. If it requires the owners’ consent to take certain actions — get the consent, in writing if possible. Neglecting these formalities puts the owners at risk.
Owners also need to be clear with whomever they are interacting about when they are acting for themselves and when they are acting for the LLC. For example, when signing a contract, the signature line needs to reflect that the LLC is signing. This is usually done by listing the LLC’s name, then “By:” followed by an indented signature line, with the signer’s name underneath the signature line, and then listing the signer’s authority or position with the LLC.
LLCs (and corporations) are beneficial in protecting owners from liability, and following these suggestions will do a great deal to maintain that liability protection.