The food preparation started on Tuesday night with the pie bake. A small army of blue-gloved teenagers formed an assembly line of organized chaos in the basement kitchen of the First Presbyterian Church. Cans of pumpkin filling and tins of crust crowded the counters.
“You’re cracking eggs,” Janice Stompro, the resident adult chaperone, ordered one of the chattering teens. “Who wants to mix?”
Seventh graders Madison Elfering, Johnna Lybbert, Cooper Spring, and Michael McCartney were the four youngest and, as such, were quickly relegated to the bowls of powdered cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove in the back.
“The spices are the most important part,” church youth leader Melanie Wetzel reassured them.
The importance of their duty was confirmed 10 minutes into baking.
“Stop the presses!” wailed Elfering, noticing a mistake.
Spring had mixed up teaspoons with tablespoons, threatening the integrity of the entire operation with overly-cinnamoned pies.
Spring, for his part, maintained his innocence, protesting that “recipes are a matter of opinion.”
The four seventh graders quickly rectified the situation by swapping out measuring spoons and, once again, all was right with the kitchen.
When questioned as to why they were there in a church basement manning pie spices on a Tuesday night, all fingers were pointed at Elfering as the culprit who “dragged them there.”
Elfering looked down, suddenly absorbed in rearranging her measuring spoons. “I just think it’s a good thing to, you know, help people who don’t have these things.”
Yet the majority of the community meal is made Thursday morning. Leading the kitchen was Juan Contreras.
Contreras actually cooked three meals on Thanksgiving. The first was a homemade breakfast for the volunteers. The second was as head chef for the Community Dinner, where he cooked the turkeys, as well as overseeing the rest of the food preparation. Contreras personally collected all 39 turkeys, most of which came from the Great Idaho Falls Association of Realtors, where he serves on the board of directors. The third meal will be in his own kitchen with his wife, five sons and half a dozen in-laws.
Though it’s his fifth year cooking turkeys in Idaho Falls, he’s been head chef at Thanksgiving events in other cities for the last 17 years.
“If the Lord gives me life to live until I’m 80 years old, I’m still going to be doing this. I won’t stop until they’re telling me, ‘Juan you’re too old, you forgot how to cook ten years ago, and we finally need to let you go,” Contreras said.
At which point, he already has a contingency plan set.
“Then my boys will take over.”
After the food is cooked, some of it is sent out to homebound residents who cannot prepare their own meal. They may be too sick or perhaps don’t have a car.
Five years ago, when Amy Loret started college, she and her parents decided to find a better way to spend Thanksgiving than preparing an entire feast for just the three of them. So her mom signed the family up to deliver these Salvation Army meals. The family sets out each holiday laden with enough food for five households and a list of addresses.
Though it’s always a bonding experience, locating the homes can sometimes be stressful, said Lovet.
“I don’t think my mom knows how to use GPS,” Lovet said. “Our first year, she tried to use an actual map. We were sitting in the car and she had this big map spread out.”
Lovet has since convinced her mother to accept the advancements of navigational technology.
“She calls my phone my ‘little mapping device,’ and so she’s just like, ‘Can you put all the addresses in your mapping device?’”
In the end, however, the Lovets always succeed in delivering all the meals piled in their backseat.
“There was only one time when we went to the wrong place,” Lovet said. “They opened the door and were just like, ‘I don’t think this is for us, but we’ll take it.’”
Cooking food for the Community Dinner means a lot of dirty dishes. And volunteer Richard Jones tackles them with spirit. “This is where the magic happens,” Jones said cheerfully as he sprayed down a gravy-encrusted pan.
Jones, who served four tours in Afghanistan, said he struggled once he was out of the military.
“I used to be homeless, so I know how important events like this are,” he said.
Jones recently switched from night shifts to day shifts at Frazier Industrial where he works as a welder, in order to be able to talk to his 9-year-old daughter every afternoon. His daughter is a large part of Jones being there.
“She’s the reason for me to stay clean. I’m trying to be a different person than I used to be. Instead of being selfish, I want to give,” Jones said. “If I’m doing it, if I’m living it, maybe it will inspire her to want to be a good person. I’m trying to be a good example for her.”
And so he washed dishes for more than 700 people.
Seeing everyone come together to serve the community is the reason Major Orpha Moody of the Salvation continues to manage Thanksgiving community dinners after two decades. In the end, the event had more than 160 volunteers.
“It’s a community effort. It’s not just the Salvation Army, we’re just kind of the ones that spearhead it,” Moody said. “But obviously there’s people from all walks of life, all different faiths, just people coming together.”