eclipse anniversary (copy)

Travelers head north on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls on Aug. 21, 2017. 

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department's notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project.

The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway 20 in Idaho Falls, according to the project website. Any comments concerning the impact statement’s notice of intent must be received by Sept. 14.

Download PDF I15-US20AltE3
Download PDF I15US20AltH2

Recommended for you