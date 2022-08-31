Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department's notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project.
The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway 20 in Idaho Falls, according to the project website. Any comments concerning the impact statement’s notice of intent must be received by Sept. 14.
Idaho Transportation Department plans to reconfigure the interchange connecting the two highways at exit 119 of the interstate. According to the department, this interchange has the highest volume of any Interstate 15 ramp in Idaho and more than 8,700 vehicles turn right to access Highway 20 during peak traffic times.
Traffic on Grandview Drive is sometimes backed up for more than a mile since Highway 20 traffic signals are timed to prioritize moving traffic off the interstate efficiently, the transportation department says on the project's website.
The impact study will consider the environmental effects of two build alternatives and taking no action at the exit.
The first build alternative moves the exit 119 interchange about 2,000 feet north and realigns approximately 3,000 feet of Highway 20. This build converts the section of Highway 20 between Grandview Drive and Fremont Avenue to a local street and moves regional traffic from the interstate through direct access ramps to Highway 20, resulting in a shorter new Snake River Bridge crossing.
Benefits of the first build alternativeare improved safety and operations by increasing the distance between the Interstate 15 interchange and reduced impacts to the Antares Park/Temple View area, according to the transportation department. Motorists would have more direct access to the airport via the new interchange and the Broadway Street Interchange would need minimal reconstruction. This build will impact grain silos, an RV park and other local businesses east of the interstate.
A second build alternative adds a new interchange about two miles north of the exit 119 interchange and realigns approximately three miles of Highway 20. The section of Highway 20 between Grandview Drive and the Lewisville Highway would also be converted to a local street.
This solution improves traffic operations of the interstate interchanges by separating regional and through traffic from local traffic, according to the transportation department. The new interchange would remove weaving and backup on the interstate, but Highway 20 realignment goes through a construction material landfill. Farmland and agricultural areas will also be impacted by this build.
The transportation department has studied this project since 2017 when it gathered data about the area. The draft environmental impact statement is expected to be published in summer 2023, and project permits and authorization decisions will be issued in fall 2024.