An Idaho Department of Transportation snowplow was assisting at the scene of a multicar crash near Antelope Creek Road on U.S. Highway 26 on Tuesday morning when it also was involved in a crash.
The plow was working at about 9 a.m. to open the area and assist emergency personnel operating on slick roads with low visibility when it was unable to stop and struck an Idaho State Police patrol car, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Two Idaho State Police troopers were in the patrol car at the time; both were taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries, the release said. Emergency personnel treated others involved on scene.
“We are grateful that everyone was able to walk away from this crash,” ITD District 6 Engineer Jason Minzghor said in a department news release. “We appreciate our partners at ISP and our ITD crews out there risking their lives to try and keep the roads as safe as possible during these harsh conditions.”
Just prior to the collision involving the plow, a car came through the crash scene on the right shoulder around the patrol car and back to the left side of tow and other emergency vehicles almost striking several of them at speeds too fast for conditions, the release said. The sheriff's office provided video of that near accident, which can be viewed on the Post Register website.
The transportation department news release said U.S. 26 was closed in both directions between Ririe and Swan Valley from milepost 355 to milepost 377 due to wind, drifting snow and reduced visibility. Multiple collisions were reported in the region, the release said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Swan Valley has been set up as a shelter for stranded motorists until roads can be safely reopened.
