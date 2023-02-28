ISP patrol car crashed

A multicar crash near Antelope Creek Road on U.S. Highway 26 on Tuesday morning involved an Idaho Transportation Department, an Idaho State Police patrol car and two other vehicles. The snowplow, which was working to open the area and assist emergency personnel, was unable to stop before striking the patrol car and the other vehicles. Conditions at that time were very slick with blowing snow and low visibility.

 Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office photo

An Idaho Department of Transportation snowplow was assisting at the scene of a multicar crash near Antelope Creek Road on U.S. Highway 26 on Tuesday morning when it also was involved in a crash.

The plow was working at about 9 a.m. to open the area and assist emergency personnel operating on slick roads with low visibility when it was unable to stop and struck an Idaho State Police patrol car, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said.


