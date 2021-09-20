Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting local residents to attend a meetingto discuss construction at the intersection ofUS-26 and25th East in Idaho Falls.
The meeting will be held in open house format from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bonneville High School Commons Area. Individuals are encouraged to stop by at any time to provide input on project.
ITD is analyzing potential improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 (Yellowstone Highway) and 25th East (Hitt Road) in Bonneville County. The goals are to enhance safety and mobility while accommodating current and projected traffic growth.
Community members will have the opportunity to view displays of the planned improvements and ask questions about the project at the meeting. Information on the project will be posted on the project website at itdprojects.org/projects/us-26-25th-east on Friday.
The comment period will remain open until Oct. 8.
The department also announced in a Thursday news release it was starting a project to replace drain catch basins, asphalt and the curb at the railroad underpass in Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 26.
Both northbound lanes will be closed between D Street and South Boulevard during the railroad underpass project, the release said. A detour will be in place for non-commercial motorists and trucks will be advised to use an alternate route.