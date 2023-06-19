VICTOR — The Music on Main concert series returns to Victor Thursday for its 17th year.

The weekly concert attraction is the longest running outdoor concert series in the Jackson Hole and Eastern Idaho region, said Tibby Plasse, program director.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.