VICTOR — The Music on Main concert series returns to Victor Thursday for its 17th year.
The weekly concert attraction is the longest running outdoor concert series in the Jackson Hole and Eastern Idaho region, said Tibby Plasse, program director.
Plasse took the reigns of program director for the first time this year, but she is no stranger to Music on Main. She has consistently attended the community event since 2009 when she moved to the Teton Valley.
For eight weeks during the summer, big-name artists visit small-town Victor to play a concert at Victor City Park on Main St.
Each Thursday at 6 p.m. from June 22 until August 10, people can gather in the park, throw down a blanket, grab a beer and listen to live music.
Food vendors, local brewers and several raffle prizes will be available.
Plasse said the event grows every year. However, Victor City Park stays the same size.
“The park doesn’t get any larger so we’re dialing in how the experience stays pristine,” Plasse said.
Plasse said the concert series is “Teton Valley’s favorite night out.” Locals gather with visitors from across the region to bond over one thing, live music.
“It stretches to all corners of the community,” Plasse said.
Each year, a wide variety of artists play at the small-town park. Concert goers will hear anything from bluegrass to soul to reggae. There is a different theme each week, Plasse said.
“It’s one of those hallmark identity moments of living in the Teton Valley,” Plasse said. “Because of the post-pandemic strangeness, events like Music on Main are all the more sweeter.”
In the six months that Plasse has been the program director, she said she has never seen community more excited for an event, saying they are “chomping at the bit.”
Music on Main is funded by the previous year’s donations. The success of one year can determine the success of the next year. Entrance to the concert is completely free, but Plasse is encouraging that attendees donate the suggested $5.
“Obviously everyone knows the world is expensive right now,” Plasse said. “It costs more than ever to put on Music on Main.”
According to a Music on Main flyer, it costs $20,000 each week to put on the concert. After eight consecutive weeks, the Music on Main bill will have topped $160,000. Because of this expense, Plasse said any donations are greatly appreciated.
“It’s the same (price) as buying a cup of coffee with a tip,” Plasse said.
Along with live music, the event will raffle off different prizes each week. Some of the prizes include an acoustic guitar, a paddle board and tickets to Grand Targhee.
“It’s electric,” Plasse said. “If you have never been to the Teton Valley, it’ll turn you into a believer.”
Here’s this year’s line up:
June 22: John Roberts y Pan Blanco (with Strumbucket)
June 29: Paige and The People Band (with Rose McCann Band)
July 6: Cole and The Thornes (with Chanman with Baldy Dread)
July 13: Free Creatures (with Sghetti)
July 20: The Olsen Brothers Band (with Young and Musser)
July 27: Midnight North (with Tickets to Space)
August 3: Sugaray Rayford (with Kitty and The Cruisers)
August 10: The Travelin’ McCourys (with Trap Bar Allstars)
