Q. My lawyer has recommended that I have a trust in my will for my daughter, who is bad at handling money. I have some family members who might be willing to do the job, but my lawyer said I should definitely consider having a bank trustee. Can you tell me what advantages there are to having a bank trustee as opposed to a family member? How much would they charge?

A. It can take a significant amount of time to serve as trustee. A large amount of an individual’s time is spent working, being with family, volunteer work and household chores. Take time and research the responsibilities and duties of the trustee and ask yourself if your trustee would have the time or resources.


This is a guest column by Tim Sopalski, Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor, Master of Business Administration, who is the vice president and trust department manager at The Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls.

This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law”, P. O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnman@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.

