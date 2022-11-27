Q. My lawyer has recommended that I have a trust in my will for my daughter, who is bad at handling money. I have some family members who might be willing to do the job, but my lawyer said I should definitely consider having a bank trustee. Can you tell me what advantages there are to having a bank trustee as opposed to a family member? How much would they charge?
A. It can take a significant amount of time to serve as trustee. A large amount of an individual’s time is spent working, being with family, volunteer work and household chores. Take time and research the responsibilities and duties of the trustee and ask yourself if your trustee would have the time or resources.
Hiring a professional corporate trustee for the assets you have worked a lifetime to accumulate should be no different than hiring a professional for any other service you need. If you have a trust relying on an individual family member or friend, it is probably the most expensive and time-consuming route. One minor mistake could cost your trust and estate thousands of dollars to correct. Essentially, an error made by a non-professional trustee could cost more than paying the professional fee to manage your estate from the beginning.
Trustee fees in Idaho range from 0.60% to 0.80% annually for the first million dollars in the trust and goes down as your asset base increases. (Other fees may apply and will vary from each bank.) Request a copy of their published fee schedule to compare and interview them to determine which bank is best for you. You may be surprised at how cost-efficient and easy it is to hire a professional bank trustee.
The following are benefits of a professional bank trustee:
• Experience and expertise. They manage trusts on a daily basis and are familiar with different types of trusts, the complexity of trusts, terminology and legal issues.
• Non-biased when making decisions. They will follow the instructions outlined in the document and not be swayed by family dynamics.
• Family relationships. They will absorb the negative emotions and feelings around the division of the assets, helping your family members maintain their relationships with each other.
• Regulated and audited frequently. As a fiduciary, they must be registered with the state or federal government, and they are required to meet high standards and requirements.
• Resources available to administer complex issues. They communicate with other professionals whose expertise is often beneficial to answer questions or examine concerns regarding the trust or estate.
• Accurate recordkeeping. Documentation of the trustee’s activity is kept on file and a financial statement is provided to the beneficiary.
• Better performance and return on investments. Due to their oversight, experience and resources, they typically achieve better results.
This is a guest column by Tim Sopalski, Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor, Master of Business Administration,who is the vice president and trust department manager at The Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law”, P. O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnman@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.