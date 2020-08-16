Q. I went to a restaurant in another city and noticed that none of the servers or other employees wore face masks. Most customers also did not wear masks. I stayed and ate, but I couldn’t help but wonder if I might contract COVID-19. If I were to contract the virus, could the restaurant be liable?
A. The short answer is yes, there is the potential for the restaurant to be liable if you were to contract COVID-19. The most likely claim against the restaurant would be one for negligence, which requires four elements: (1) a duty of care, (2) a breach of that duty, (3) causation and (4) damages. While space does not allow for a thorough discussion of these elements, each is discussed briefly below.
DUTY OF CARE
A restaurant, along with other businesses, has a duty to exercise reasonable care to keep its customers safe. Restaurant owners should take steps to protect customers from known or foreseeable perils, such as slippery floors.
BREACH
Does a restaurant breach its duty when it does not require its employees to wear masks? Not necessarily, but a good argument can be made to that effect, especially as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent. This argument is strengthened when the jurisdiction where the restaurant is located requires that masks be worn in public. If the restaurant does not require its employees to wear masks in violation of a government mandate, the restaurant is more likely to be found in breach of its duty. But what about customers? Should the restaurant be required to enforce the law by making all customers wear masks? This is potentially a more difficult argument.
CAUSATION
If you became sick, could you prove where or how you contracted the virus? According to the FDA, while it is thought that COVID-19 spreads mainly through close person-to-person contact, scientists are still learning about how the virus spreads. You may have a hard time pin-pointing the time and place of contraction.
DAMAGES
The more sick you become, and the more you incur in medical costs, the greater the damages you may be able to recover.
CONCLUSION
While prevailing against the restaurant is no sure thing, it is possible if the evidence is in your favor. Many other issues may arise, including, for example, your own fault (e.g., you stayed at the restaurant even after you recognized the risk). Also, lawmakers at the state and national level are discussing the creation of laws to shield businesses from liability in cases such as this. Obviously any such law could have an impact on your case. My best advice is to do what you can to stay healthy.