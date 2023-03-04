Q. I just moved here from another state, and I need to change my parenting plan. How do I do that?
A. Courts recognize that families move and that circumstances change. They also recognize that issues related to families and custody are important. They do not want parents to move from state to state just to get a different parenting plan. There is a law designed to address all those issues and concerns: The Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act. This law has been passed by all states except Massachusetts.
The UCCJEA helps parents understand which court has the power to establish or change parenting plans. First, exclusive and continuing jurisdiction is found in the court of the child’s home state. The term “home state” has a special meaning under the UCCJEA. It is not simply the state where the child lives. Rather, the child’s “home state” is the state where the child has lived with a parent for at least six consecutive months. If the child has not been alive for six months, his/her home state is the state s/he has resided since birth. The home state court that makes the first custody determination for a child will keep the ability to make custody decisions, and no other state can obtain that ability unless certain criteria are met.
If a child has not lived in one state for six consecutive months, the proper court to make custody decisions will be the state court where the child and at least one parent have a significant connection with this state other than mere physical presence, and substantial evidence is available in the state concerning the child’s care, protection, training and personal relationships.
The home state court may give up or lose its ability to make custody determinations if it determines neither the child, the child’s parents, nor any person acting as a parent has a significant connection with the state and that substantial evidence is no longer available in the state.
More than one state might qualify to have jurisdiction under the significant connection test. When that happens, judges from all potential states must confer and decide which state is more appropriate.
To answer the question, you will need to determine where the child’s home state is. If you recently moved to Idaho, the state court that made the initial custody determination will likely still have home state jurisdiction. Once you have resided in Idaho for six months, you will need to reevaluate your situation. The home state court might be ready to give up jurisdiction if the child and both parents no longer reside in the previous state and if evidence of the circumstances surrounding the need to modify the parenting plan will be found in Idaho.
Dillon Erickson is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
