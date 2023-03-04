834734164
Q. I just moved here from another state, and I need to change my parenting plan. How do I do that?

A. Courts recognize that families move and that circumstances change. They also recognize that issues related to families and custody are important. They do not want parents to move from state to state just to get a different parenting plan. There is a law designed to address all those issues and concerns: The Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act. This law has been passed by all states except Massachusetts.


Dillon Erickson is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

