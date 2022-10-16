It's the Law stock image Getty
Getty Images

Q. I am worried about my neighbor’s children. They live nearby, and I often hear an adult yelling at them and the children cry. I fear the children are being hit by the adults. The kids seem to have a lot of bruises and other injuries. I don’t have proof, but I worry they are being abused. Should I report them? Can I get into legal trouble if I make a report without proof?

A. Protecting children from abuse and neglect is a responsibility we all share as a society — not just because of social norms or moral obligations. Idaho law requires anyone having a reason to believe a child has been abused, abandoned or neglected to report it to law enforcement or to Child Protection. Ideally, the report should be made within 24 hours. Failure to report suspected abuse is a misdemeanor.

This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.