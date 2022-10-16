Q. I am worried about my neighbor’s children. They live nearby, and I often hear an adult yelling at them and the children cry. I fear the children are being hit by the adults. The kids seem to have a lot of bruises and other injuries. I don’t have proof, but I worry they are being abused. Should I report them? Can I get into legal trouble if I make a report without proof?
A. Protecting children from abuse and neglect is a responsibility we all share as a society — not just because of social norms or moral obligations. Idaho law requires anyone having a reason to believe a child has been abused, abandoned or neglected to report it to law enforcement or to Child Protection. Ideally, the report should be made within 24 hours. Failure to report suspected abuse is a misdemeanor.
When you make a report, your identity can be kept confidential. You will need to share your name and phone number so a social worker can contact you, but your information will not be disclosed to the children or the suspected abuser. If your information is included in any reports, it will be redacted before it is shared with anyone.
You cannot be sued for making a report if you make it in good faith. Honest, reasonable concern for a child’s health and safety is certainly good faith.
To determine whether you have “reason to believe” abuse has happened, you should know the legal definitions associated with child abuse. “Abused” means that a child has been a victim of physical abuse or abuse. Emotional abuse alone is not abuse. Physical abuse means conduct or omission resulting in skin bruising, bleeding, malnutrition, burns, fracture of any bone, soft tissue swelling, etc. where that condition is not justifiably explained. Sexual abuse includes rape, molestation, incest, prostitution, obscene or pornographic photographing, and other sexual exploitation.
“Neglected” means a child is left without proper parental care and control. “Abandoned” means situations where a parent fails to maintain a normal parental relationship with a child, including reasonable support and regular personal contact, for an extended time.
You should carefully consider all that you have seen and heard to determine whether you have reason to believe the children have been abused. You only need a reasonable belief — a belief grounded in evidence not just based on suspicion. In this case, the frequent yelling and crying combined with observed bruising are particularly telling and likely warrant making a report. You can make a report by contacting the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at Statewide 855-552-KIDS (5437), by dialing 2-1-1 or by contacting local law enforcement.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service.
