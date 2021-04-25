Q: I am interested in starting a class action lawsuit in Idaho but do not know where to begin. Can you please explain how class action lawsuits work?
A: The purpose of a class action lawsuit is to provide compensation to many individuals who have suffered the same or similar harm — either financial or physical — as a result of another’s wrongful act. The idea is that class action lawsuits should prove more cost-effective, efficient, and less distressing than an individual pursuing a traditional lawsuit on their own. In a class action lawsuit, one or more members may serve as a representative on behalf of the rest of the class. However, to become a class action, a prospective class representative must first show that certain prerequisites are satisfied, and the lawsuit must then be certified by the court. The first issues to consider when pursuing a class action are whether (1) the class is so numerous that joinder of all members is impracticable; (2) there are questions of law or fact common to the class; (3) the claims or defenses of the representative parties are typical of the claims or defenses of the class; and (4) the representative parties will fairly and adequately protect the interests of the class.
While Idaho law does not provide a specific number of members required to be considered “so numerous” that joinder of all members is impracticable, Idaho courts have determined that 17 members is insufficient. The general rule is to have at least a few dozen members to ensure the court will be comfortable certifying the class action. Also, even if there are some common questions between prospective class members, the court will likely decline certifying a class action unless such questions of law or fact common to class members predominate over any questions affecting only individual members. This means you will need to show the class members are all similarly situated, having been treated the same by the opposing party.
Once the court determines that a class action should be certified, it will enter an order specifically defining the class. By default, individuals who fall within the definition of the class automatically become part of the class action — they need not take any action to “opt in.” This means that if an individual does not wish to be part of the class, he or she will need to “opt out” of the class action lawsuit. Because class action lawsuits are complicated and depend on advanced legal knowledge, it is important that you consult with an attorney regarding the specifics of your situation to accurately identify strengths and weaknesses of a potential class action lawsuit.