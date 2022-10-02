Q.Someone damaged my property. He then pleaded guilty, and the court ordered him to pay restitution for repairs. He was supposed to make monthly payments but never did. What can I do to actually get the restitution he owes me?
A. This question spans the distinction between criminal law and civil law, and while we cannot dive too deeply into your question specifically, we can provide these general points of law.
When a defendant in a criminal case is ordered to pay restitution to his victim, the wording of the order of restitution or judgment will control what can happen and how. Public employees may be able to help ensure that the restitution is paid. So that is your first recourse: Work with prosecutors, victim witness coordinators, probation officers and others to see what (if anything) they can do to help.
However, sometimes you have to try and collect the restitution yourself. Idaho Code § 19-5305 allows you to get a certified copy of the order of restitution and record it, at which point you “may execute as provided by law for civil judgments.” This puts you in the same position as anyone else with a civil judgment, with the same collection options — although you can still ask those public employees for helpful information.
One option is to use a “writ of execution.” This is a civil order from the court that directs the sheriff in a county to seize and then sell the debtor’s nonexempt personal property (anything that is not realty) in order to pay your judgment. Common examples of personal property that could be seized in similar but somewhat different processes with the writ include the debtor’s bank accounts, vehicles, tools and equipment. Execution is also subject to the debtor’s ability to claim some property as statutorily exempt and the interests of anyone else in the property.
If an execution does not satisfy your judgment, you are entitled to have the court require the debtor to undergo a “debtor’s examination,” where he must appear and describe his property to determine if there is anything that you can execute on.
Another method is to garnish the debtor’s wages. This involves having the court order the debtor’s employer to pay a portion of the debt directly to the sheriff and, eventually, to you. That portion is carefully specified and limited by Idaho and federal law. Within those limits, the employer must pay the allowed portion to you out of every paycheck earned by the debtor before giving those funds to the debtor.
It is not always easy to collect, but working with public employees and (if necessary) conducting a debtor’s examination are ways to get you the information you need to be successful.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.