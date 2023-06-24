Q. Members of Congress have been using Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions to try to stop federal rules. What are CRA resolutions?
A. In 1996, Congress enacted the CRA to provide a formal congressional review process of most regulations issued by federal agencies. This process allows a majority vote in both bodies of Congress to block regulations. Successful CRAs preclude the rule and future substantially similar rules from being implemented.
The CRA requires federal agencies to submit rules to Congress before they can take effect. The CRA broadly applies to most administrative actions, with limited exclusions. According to the law, a joint resolution of disapproval must be introduced within a set timeframe, generally within 60 continuous in-session days beginning when Congress receives the rule or it is published in the Congressional Record, to qualify for expedited procedures in the Senate. These procedures limit debate on the joint resolution, and on all debatable motions and appeals in connection to it, to not more than 10 hours. Amendments are not permitted, and simple majority votes are required. A CRA joint resolution does not have to be considered through expedited procedures in the U.S. House of Representatives.
If the Senate and the House pass a CRA joint resolution of disapproval, it is then sent to the president. The president can sign the resolution or veto it, and Congress can override the veto.
The non-partisan Congressional Research Service reports: “One of the biggest challenges for using the CRA to overturn rules is that a President can generally be expected to veto a joint resolution of disapproval attempting to overturn a rule issued by the President’s own Administration. A joint resolution of disapproval requires the signature of the President to become law—a very unlikely prospect if the President’s own Administration issued the rule. If the President were to veto the measure, Congress could attempt to override the veto. A two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress is required to override a President’s veto. This creates a de facto supermajority requirement for a CRA joint resolution to be enacted in most cases.”
CRS also reports, members of Congress have introduced more than 200 joint resolutions of disapproval under the CRA, and the CRA has been used to overturn a total of 20 rules from 2001 to date. In the current 118th Congress, Congress has passed CRA resolutions disapproving of the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule; environmental, social, and governance investing guidelines; moratorium on solar tariffs; and student loan forgiveness plan, among others. President Biden vetoed all of these recent CRA resolutions. While the odds of enacting CRA resolutions are difficult, it is nevertheless important for Congress to monitor the bureaucracy and ensure agencies honor congressional intent.
U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo serves as ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.
