Q. Members of Congress have been using Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions to try to stop federal rules. What are CRA resolutions?

A. In 1996, Congress enacted the CRA to provide a formal congressional review process of most regulations issued by federal agencies. This process allows a majority vote in both bodies of Congress to block regulations. Successful CRAs preclude the rule and future substantially similar rules from being implemented.


U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo serves as ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

