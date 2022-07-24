834734164
Getty Images

Q. My wife and I are in our 80s and have operated a small farm our entire working lives. We could not have done this without our son who has been working hard on the farm since he was a teenager. His compensation has not come close to the value of his work and commitment to the farm. Without his involvement, we would have had to sell the farm many years ago. We have six children and our present will gives our estate equally to all of them. Is there any way we can treat our son fairly while still giving our other children a reasonable inheritance?

A. You are wise to address this problem. If you die with your present will, your son will only get an equal share of the estate and will have no right to receive the benefit of his years of hard work. I have seen a number of cases where this exact thing happened. The other children might offer to sell their share of the farm to the farming son, but he typically would not have the resources to pay for it.

