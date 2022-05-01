Q. Something many people understandably find confusing are the standing rules of the U.S. Senate enabling the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to end debate and proceed to a vote, as compared to the simple majority required for a “reconciliation bill.” Please explain.
A. The filibuster refers to the ability of senators to hold the Senate floor in extended debate or use other measures to delay a bill coming to a vote. Senate rules enable the filibuster, because they have limited provisions to constrain senators’ direct involvement in the legislative process. However, paragraph two of Senate Rule XXII, which is known as the cloture rule, permits the Senate, by a vote of three-fifths of senators (usually 60 out of 100 senators), to impose a time limit on consideration of legislation, thereby enabling the Senate to end a filibuster.
Conversely, the Congressional Budget and Impound Control Act of 1974 established expedited procedures for budget reconciliation measures that limit debate and amendments, enabling a simple majority vote (51 out of 100 senators) for Senate passage. The law specifies a multi-step process for this optional budget enforcement tool Congress can use to change current law to make revenue and spending levels consistent with budget resolutions. Budget reconciliation bills can only be used once in a fiscal year to address spending, revenues and the debt limit in one bill, or separate bills for each objective.
Because of the fast-track procedures and lower vote threshold for considering reconciliation measures, reconciliation legislation has been used to try to enact policies that may not be able to obtain 60 votes in the Senate. Although its ability to be employed in such a way is limited, as only legislation changing spending or revenue can be included in budget reconciliation bills.
Some have called for the Senate to change its rules so a simple majority vote would be all that is needed to pass most legislation. However, removing the ability to filibuster legislation would minimize the Senate minority’s power to force further debate or compromise. Thus, the efforts would reduce incentive for the Senate to forge broad agreements and would likely increase divisiveness rather than efficiency.
The Senate is commonly referred to as the world’s most deliberative body and varies greatly from the structure and procedures that favor the majority in the House of Representatives. The Senate, as outlined in the Constitution, is to serve as a check and balance to the House of Representatives by limiting hurried decision-making to ensure careful consideration of a given proposal. We should be cautious not to tip the balance further for one side and erode minority rights in our carefully crafted representative republic.