Q. I understand the Idaho Legislature passed a special statute limiting liability of businesses from lawsuits from someone claiming they contracted COVID-19 at the business location. As a business owner, how much protection does this give me?
A. The short answer is that the new statute seems to give you a lot of protection as long as you are acting reasonably. The recently enacted law, which is called the “Coronavirus Limited Immunity Act,” protects you as a business owner (and also protects individuals, schools, local governments, churches, etc.) from civil liability for exposing another to coronavirus except in cases where your actions or omissions “constitute an intentional tort” or “willful or reckless misconduct.”
Intentional tortsIf your actions exposing someone to the coronavirus constitute an “intentional tort,” then you may be held civilly liable. A “tort” is simply an act (or omission) that causes injury or harm to another. A tort can be accidental, as with most car accidents, for example. An intentional tort, on the other hand, has been defined by some courts as an act where the actor desires the consequences of his act or believes that the consequences are substantially certain to result from the act. Under this definition, as long as you are not trying to expose someone to coronavirus, then you have a strong argument that the “intentional tort” exception does not apply to you.
Willful or reckless misconductJust because your acts are not intentional, however, does not mean you are automatically free from liability. The new law also does not protect people who act with “willful or reckless misconduct.” The law refers to another statute, Idaho Code § 6-1601, which defines willful or reckless misconduct as “conduct in which a person makes a conscious choice as to the person’s course of conduct under circumstances in which the person knows or should know that such conduct both creates an unreasonable risk or harm to another and involves a high probability that such harm will actually result.” Under this definition, the new immunity law will not protect you from liability if you choose a course that is unreasonably risky and likely to expose another to coronavirus. If you create a situation where you know (or should know) that exposure will be likely, you can still be liable.
There is a good chance the meaning of the new law will be argued before courts in the coming months, and how it will apply is going to depend on the specific facts of each situation. That said, as long as you as a business owner are taking steps to follow social distancing guidelines and following your local laws, you should have a good defense to any civil claims for exposing someone to the virus.