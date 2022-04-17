Q. A guy I hired cheated me, and now that I’ve asked for my money back, he says that his company is no longer in business and he doesn’t owe me anything. Is that true?
A. Perhaps, but you shouldn’t take his word for it. Many companies, and especially small businesses, are limited liability companies (or “LLCs”). An LLC is, in part, designed to limit the liability of its owner(s) for anything the LLC does. An LLC, like a corporation, is an “entity,” meaning that it exists like a separate person from its owners.
For an LLC to “go out of business” could mean several things. For example, it could just mean that the LLC has stopped running the business by closing its doors. In that case, the LLC still exists and can be sued like any other person. Another example of going out of business involves the LLC being dissolved (if the owner files a statement of dissolution) or administratively dissolved (meaning the Idaho secretary of state has dissolved it for certain failures of the owner). It is this last alternative that many dubious individuals attempt to hide behind to try to avoid any liability for their wrongs.
Fortunately, there are some options that can hold such a devious owner accountable. While they are not a guarantee and they can require some significant litigation, they provide some options where there are few ways to recover.
First, many dubious business owners act and contract in their own name, despite owning an LLC. If this is the case, there is an option to sue the owner directly, as he is a party to the transaction and was involved in causing your losses. For that reason, regardless of the status of the LLC, you could have recourse directly against the owner.
Second, even after dissolution, an LLC continues to exist for purposes of winding up its business, including settling its debts, obligations and other liabilities. There are some provisions for discharging debt in a shortened amount of time, but many owners do not comply with the statutory requirements for discharging debt. In that case, the LLC still exists and is liable to suit for its wrongs.
Third, the owner may be liable for the wrongs of the LLC. One basis for the owner’s personal liability is if the LLC is the “alter ego” of the owner himself. This can be difficult to prove, but the owner’s wrongs can make it easier. Another basis can be successor liability. If the owner is nothing more than the successor of the LLC, meaning the owner has taken over all of the now-defunct LLC’s assets, the owner must usually accept the LLC’s liabilities.