Q. I’ve been living with my significant other for the last seven years. Are we legally married?

A. What you’re referring to appears to be a common-law marriage. A common-law marriage is a form of informal marital union that arises when two individuals live together as a married couple without having undergone a formal marriage ceremony or obtained a marriage license. Idaho has not recognized common-law marriages since 1996.


Dillon Erickson is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

