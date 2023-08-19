Q. I’ve been living with my significant other for the last seven years. Are we legally married?
A. What you’re referring to appears to be a common-law marriage. A common-law marriage is a form of informal marital union that arises when two individuals live together as a married couple without having undergone a formal marriage ceremony or obtained a marriage license. Idaho has not recognized common-law marriages since 1996.
Idaho has established certain requirements for a common-law marriage established prior to 1996 to be recognized today. The requirements must have been established prior to 1996. Those requirements are 1) Mutual consent: Both partners must have the intention to be married and hold themselves out to the community as a married couple. This means that they refer to each other as spouses and present themselves as such in public. 2) Cohabitation: The couple must live together as though they are married. This involves sharing a home, responsibilities and finances, akin to a traditional marital arrangement. 3) Public declaration: It is essential for the couple to publicly announce their marriage status, typically by introducing each other as husband and wife to family, friends and acquaintances.
There is a common misconception that a specific period of cohabitation is required to establish a common-law marriage. However, there is no fixed timeline mandated by the state. It is the quality of the relationship, not the duration, that matters.
When a common-law marriage is recognized in Idaho, the couple is entitled to the same legal rights and responsibilities as traditionally married couples. This includes rights related to property, inheritance and spousal support, as well as obligations such as debt liability. To have such a marriage recognized today, a person would have to prove that all the requirements were met prior to 1996.
In your situation, you are not legally married. Idaho does not recognize common-law marriages, and it does not sound like you met the requirements prior to 1996. The only way to be sure you are married is to go through the formal marriage process.
Another important point: Idaho recognizes marriages from other states, and seven states (Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Texas) plus the District of Columbia have common-law marriages. So, if you were to meet the requirements of a common-law marriage in one of those states, there is a good chance that Idaho would recognize your common-law marriage from another state. That approach is not as certain as going through the formal marriage process and I would therefore not recommend it.
Dillon Erickson is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
