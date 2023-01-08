Q. I have heard that being a paralegal is a good career option. What exactly is a paralegal and how do I become one?
A. Paralegals are legally trained professionals who assist attorneys throughout the legal process.
Q. I have heard that being a paralegal is a good career option. What exactly is a paralegal and how do I become one?
A. Paralegals are legally trained professionals who assist attorneys throughout the legal process.
There are many paralegal program options at accredited universities and vocational schools. There are also accredited online programs available. In addition to obtaining a degree in paralegal studies, there are national paralegal organizations that offer certification through testing. I have a degree in paralegal studies and am certified through a national organization.
The education a paralegal receives teaches them federal, state, and local court rules and procedures. They get an extensive education in drafting legal documents and performing legal research. This education, like any degree, is honed further by the practical application of skills that comes from working in the field.
While paralegals are educated in the law, they are unable to practice law. Paralegals work under the supervision of a licensed attorney. Some paralegal duties include drafting legal documents, correspondence, gathering factual and statistical data, interfacing with clients and conducting legal research.
Unfortunately, paralegals are sometimes lumped into the same category as other legal support staff. You can become a legal secretary or assistant with some on-the-job training. Legal secretaries and assistants are great for repetitive actions that follow the same procedure every time. Those positions are important in the legal field but they are not the same as being a paralegal.
Being a paralegal is more than just learning how to fill in a form or being a good typist. Paralegals are an extension of an attorney. Their formal education allows them to draft legal documents without having the attorney dictate things word for word or needing to follow a cookie-cutter form.
The supervising attorney reviews and approves all documents drafted by a paralegal, but by using a paralegal, it frees up time for the attorneys to go to hearings, meet with clients, prepare for trial, etc.
If you are interested in the legal field, becoming a paralegal is a great career option. Most paralegal positions have standard working hours of 8 to 5 and often include benefits. Generally, paralegals do not work nights, weekends or holidays. This career works well for people with great organizational skills, an attention for detail and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. It is also conducive to people who have family situations that require a set schedule.
This is a guest column by Kathryn Turner who is a certified paralegal and has been working as a paralegal in Southeast Idaho for thirteen years. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.