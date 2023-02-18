Q. What is Idaho Legal Aid Services Inc.? What types of issues do you handle? How does someone in need seek services?
A. — Mission and service area: ILAS first came to the Idaho Falls area in the wake of the Teton Dam flood as part of disaster relief funds aimed at assisting local residents. ILAS as an entity is the largest nonprofit law firm in Idaho with offices in every judicial district. Our mission is to provide quality civil legal services to low-income and vulnerable Idahoans.
There is no cost to our clients, meaning we operate on grants and donations.
— Services provided: ILAS only helps with civil legal matters, and we do not do any criminal work. While our funding can change, we currently assist with 1) family law issues when domestic violence occurs, 2) housing instability, and 3) senior and elder matters. Our work focuses on helping people rise out of poverty through legal advocacy and building self-reliance. Examples include creating custody plans for kids to grow and succeed after violence in their homes, helping families stay housed and together during economic turmoil, and being a voice for older community members who may be taken advantage of. We also have an Indian Law Unit that provides legal help focused on Idaho’s Indian reservations, as well as a Migrant Farmworker Law Unit.
The Idaho Falls office currently has four attorneys, each assigned to different legal areas. In 2022, we assisted 1,615 people. Our work benefits our clients, our communities and our state. We annually obtain court orders requiring abusers to pay more than a million and a half dollars in child support, health insurance and day care costs for their children while requiring them to act to end their violence. The stability provided by this representation allows victims of abuse to work and raise their children in a safe and stable environment where they can focus on life, rather than on their safety. To the larger community, this translates into reduced demands on law enforcement, the courts, prisons, paramedics, emergency rooms and public assistance.
— Applying: You can apply for services by visiting our website at idaholegalaid.org/ or calling our statewide number, 208-746-7541.
Jake Workman is the managing attorney of the Idaho Falls office of Idaho Legal Aid Services. The office is located at 482 Constitution Way, Suite 101 in Idaho Falls, across the street from the Bonneville County Courthouse. The Idaho Falls office covers 10 counties: Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit question to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.