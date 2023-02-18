834734164
Q. What is Idaho Legal Aid Services Inc.? What types of issues do you handle? How does someone in need seek services?

A. — Mission and service area: ILAS first came to the Idaho Falls area in the wake of the Teton Dam flood as part of disaster relief funds aimed at assisting local residents. ILAS as an entity is the largest nonprofit law firm in Idaho with offices in every judicial district. Our mission is to provide quality civil legal services to low-income and vulnerable Idahoans.


Jake Workman is the managing attorney of the Idaho Falls office of Idaho Legal Aid Services. The office is located at 482 Constitution Way, Suite 101 in Idaho Falls, across the street from the Bonneville County Courthouse. The Idaho Falls office covers 10 counties: Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.

