Q. My husband of 40 years just died without a will. We had nothing when we got married. Everything we own was acquired during our marriage through our joint efforts. When we bought our home, it was titled only in his name. What do I have to do to protect my home?

A. Everything you own is the community property of you and your husband since it was acquired during your marriage and wasn’t an inheritance or gift. Therefore, you each own one-half of all the assets. The house is community property even though it is only titled in your husband’s name.


Robert E. Farnam is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.

This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to "It's the Law," P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334- 4500.

