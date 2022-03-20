Q. I’m writing as a follow-up to your last column. Since Idaho is a community property state, if my husband dies, do I automatically inherit all of our property or would his children from his first marriage inherit his half of everything?
A. Because Idaho is a community property state, much of the property a married couple owns or acquires is shared by both spouses equally, unless special arrangements are made. Idaho presumes that debts or property (which can be a broad term) owned by married couples or either spouse is community property. That means that until one spouse shows that something is separate property, courts will treat it like community property.
Idaho Code § 32-903 makes clear that a spouse’s separate property is anything that spouse owned before marriage, as well as anything received after marriage by gift or conveyance (specifically as separate property) or by inheritance, and also anything acquired with the proceeds of separate property. Although there are some additional detailed considerations, showing that something is separate property requires at least two things. First, the property must have had separate ownership — either prior to the marriage or by agreement/document. Second, there must also be a lack of an intent to change (or transmute) the separate property into community property. For example, an inheritance received by one spouse that is deposited in a joint account could lose its initial status and become community property because it has been co-mingled with other community property.
Idaho Code § 32-906 explains that everything that is not separate property is community property. This can include property acquired after the marriage by either spouse and including the income from one spouse’s separate property (unless there is a specific written agreement in place).
In the context of a probate where the decedent leaves a surviving spouse, it is important to classify property as either community property or separate property of one spouse. This is done by assessing whether something ever was separate property and then whether it has retained its character as separate property.
One reason for the importance of this classification is because it can affect the “allowances” as described in my previous article. As mentioned there, if a married person dies without a will (which is known as intestacy), the community property goes to the surviving spouse (who, by definition, already owns half the community property) and then half of their separate property also goes to the surviving spouse, while the other half goes to the decedent’s children.
Unless a person creates a valid will to direct what should happen to their half of any community property and their separate property, the default rule of intestacy (including claims for allowances) will govern. For you, the answer to your question will depend on whether your husband has a will or not.