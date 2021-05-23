Q: My mother’s will left her house to me and her investments and other assets equally to my brothers and me. Do I have to pay income tax on what I am receiving?
A: The actual distributions received from an estate or trust are not taxable income. However, there are tax implications that you need to be aware of.
An estate or a trust is normally required to file an income tax return, reporting all income it receives. The estate or trust must pay tax on this, except to the extent distributions are made to the beneficiaries as discussed below. The income tax rates for an estate or trust are very high compared to individuals, except for capital gains which are basically taxed at the same rate as individuals.
To the extent distributions are made to the beneficiaries, the non-capital gain income is taxed to the beneficiaries instead of the estate or trust. Also, an election can be made to pass capital gain income out to the beneficiaries, in which case all future capital gains are also passed out. Since individual tax rates are nearly always much lower than the estate or trust tax rates, it is wise to make distributions every year to the beneficiaries to pay the lower tax. An election can be made to treat distributions in the first 65 days of the next year as having been distributed in the prior year.
The distribution from the estate or trust of a specific bequest, such as the house you are receiving, does not carry out any income to the individual, but distributions of other assets to the beneficiaries makes that amount of the income earned by the estate or trust proportionately taxable to the beneficiaries.
In the final tax return of an estate or trust, all of the net income, whether capital gain or ordinary income, is passed out to the beneficiaries. In addition, the administrative expenses of the estate or trust that are not deducted in the estate or trust’s final tax return can be passed out to the beneficiaries. These are itemized deductions for the beneficiaries but because of the high standard deduction and limitations on such itemized deductions, most beneficiaries can’t utilize the deductions.
Distributions to the beneficiaries carry the same characteristics of the income as at the trust or estate level. Therefore, tax exempt income of the estate or trust also becomes tax exempt income to the beneficiary and capital gains passed out to the beneficiary are also taxable as capital gains to the beneficiary.
The accountant for the estate or trust will prepare the estate and trust tax returns and as part of the process will provide a Form K-1 to each beneficiary which will indicate what the beneficiary must report on his or her return and the character of the income.