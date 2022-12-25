We have heard of your recent escapade in Whoville at Christmastime, and we wanted to provide some advice regarding your exposure to civil lawsuits — to say nothing of your potential criminal issues. While the exact jurisdiction and laws of your cave and Whoville are unclear, some general legal principles may be helpful.
Your conspiracy with Max the Dog could render both of you liable for all of the damages caused to the Whos. However, Max may or may not be culpable, depending on his mental capacity. If he were deemed liable with you, each of you would be jointly and severally liable. But since you have more assets than Max (at least you have a ramshackle sleigh and sufficient means to craft a red coat and hat), the Whos would likely pursue action against you first and leave you to seek contribution, if any, from Max.
Your most pressing issue would be trespass. Generally, one who unlawfully enters another’s real property without consent has trespassed. You could argue that some — for example, Cindy Lou Who — consented to your entry, but that consent was obtained fraudulently since you were impersonating “Santy Claus” at the time. This fraud likely invalidated any consent you were able to obtain.
You may have inflicted emotional distress on some or all of the Whos. By taking Christmas from the Whos, your actions either negligently or probably intentionally harmed them in a way that was reasonably foreseeable. Any Whos that can show these damages have a strong claim against you. In disrupting the Whos’ feast and festivities, you may have also unlawfully interfered with a prospective economic advantage, as it seems likely someone (or some-Who) had an economic interest in the Christmas celebration.
In taking the Whos’ property (roller skates and drums, popcorn and plums), you may have exposed yourself to claims for conversion, detaining or injuring property, and possibly trover (the replacement cost of anything lost). Even accounting for your later return of the items, driving with the Whos’ property through the snow and dangling everything over a cliff may have damaged items and left you responsible for property you may have lost.
You may be able to argue that your acts were not voluntary. You clearly have some serious medical issues — possibly including conditions like postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS (a heart that is too small, in your case, by approximately two sizes) or cardiomegaly (a heart that, having grown three sizes, is at least one size too big).
In any event, we hope your remedial actions, new understanding of the Christmas spirit and current friendship with the Whos of Whoville will lead your neighbors not to pursue legal action against you.
Merry Christmas!
D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.
