Q. I am a single mother with young children and desperately need my job. Unfortunately, my supervisor is making me very uncomfortable with constant comments and jokes of a sexual nature and unwanted advances. I have tried to make it clear to him in a nice way that his behavior is not welcome, but he keeps doing it. I need my job desperately so I cannot quit. What can I do?
A. Your question comprises both legal and practical components. First, I’ll address the legal component. Congress passed Title VII to provide protections and remedies for individuals who experience sexual harassment in the workplace. The Idaho Human Rights Act mirrors Title VII. Both laws prohibit conduct that a reasonable woman would consider sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of employment and create an abusive working environment.
The law is outcome-focused, meaning your supervisor’s intent in making the jokes, comments or advances makes no difference. If the conduct is sufficiently severe or pervasive such that a reasonable woman would consider her conditions of employment to be altered, then the conduct violates the law. Generally, Title VII applies to employers with 15 or more employees. Idaho law applies to employers with five or more employees.
You said you tried to make it clear that your supervisor’s behavior is unwelcome, but to no avail. Immediately report the conduct to human resources or as high up the chain as necessary, preferably in writing. Ideally, the company deals with the supervisor internally and the behavior stops. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. If HR does nothing or if the behavior continues, you should consult an attorney to see if filing a charge of discrimination makes sense.
The laws contain anti-retaliation provisions meant to prevent your employer from taking adverse action against you for filing a charge. In the meantime, you should keep detailed notes of every time you are subjected to inappropriate conduct and every time you report the conduct to your employer. Your attorney will find those records very useful. You should also continue to make it clear to your supervisor and HR that the conduct is unwelcome.
Practically speaking, if your supervisor does not change his behavior or if your employer does not address the situation, you may have to find another place to work for your own health and safety but do so only as a last resort. It is not right or fair that you have to change jobs because your supervisor is a creep, but sometimes you have to take extraordinary steps to protect yourself. The lawsuit can compensate you for what you have lost and been forced to endure.
Ryan Dustin is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
