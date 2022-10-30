Q. I own a rental home and wonder how I can best protect myself if I’m sued for an accident or for something else that happens. Is an insurance policy or holding the property in a limited liability company (“LLC”) preferable?
A. It is not possible to compare the protections of an LLC directly against the protections of insurance because they each protect different assets against unique risks.
— Insurance: Insurance is the “first line of defense” in most situations. Whether it be someone who slips and falls or some other claim, rental property insurance, also known as “landlord insurance,” will generally cover (up to policy limits), these risks. Beyond policy limits, you must either rely on liability insurance (including an umbrella policy) or satisfying the claim or the loss of the property from personal assets. Although umbrella policies do not cover an event that standard insurance doesn’t cover, they do cover losses beyond policy limits of standard insurance. Casualty insurance benefits the owner by covering damage to the property itself, irrespective of fault.
— LLCs: Provided that legal formalities are adhered to, an LLC protects personal assets against a liability that arises in a business or, in this case, a rental home. So, going back to someone who slips and falls in the home, assuming there was no insurance and all legal formalities were followed, the tenant would only be able to reach the assets owned by the LLC, regardless of the amount of the claim.
Example No 1: Assume the home burns down, killing tenants inside, and a court deems that it was due to the owner’s negligence. Even if the owner has liability insurance, it is likely that policy limits will be exceeded and his or her own assets would then be at risk. However, if the owner held the property in an LLC, then only the assets held by the LLC would be at risk.
Example No. 2: Assume someone slips and falls and breaks a leg and the court deems it was due to the owner’s negligence. In this case, it would be preferable to have insurance since policy limits are not likely to be exceeded and the LLC would only be on the hook for the amount of the deductible while the owner’s other personal and business assets would be safe. Having liability insurance also has the major benefit of paying the legal fees in defending the claim.
— Conclusion: Given the relatively low cost of insurance, the fact that there are no annual fees for an LLC in Idaho, and the low cost of creating an LLC, and the potential loss that could be incurred, I urge owners to leverage both lines of defense — to purchase insurance and hold investment properties in an LLC.
Mark V. Cornelison in an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service.
Submit question to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.