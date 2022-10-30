It's the Law stock image Getty
Getty Images

Q. I own a rental home and wonder how I can best protect myself if I’m sued for an accident or for something else that happens. Is an insurance policy or holding the property in a limited liability company (“LLC”) preferable?

A. It is not possible to compare the protections of an LLC directly against the protections of insurance because they each protect different assets against unique risks.


Mark V. Cornelison in an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service.

Submit question to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.