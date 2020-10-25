Q: Someone owes me $4,700, and I think I will need to sue to recover the money. I spoke with an attorney who said he could not help me because the claim was so small. How do I go about getting what I am owed?
A: You were probably given this response because the amount of damage you are claiming is insufficient for filing in either magistrate or district court. Rather, your claim would be heard in Idaho’s small claims court, which handles any claims less than $5,000. While an attorney may assist in pointing you in the right direction, attorneys are actually prohibited from practicing law in small claims court. Because attorneys are not allowed to practice in small claims court, individuals with small claims are required to represent themselves. Fortunately, the small claims court process is fairly informal because the Idaho Judiciary recognizes the individuals appearing before the court are not legal experts.
The process for filing a small claims action is straightforward and recently became easier with Idaho’s implementation of an electronic filing system. You may now file a small claims action entirely online by using the web link, idaho.tylerhost.net/SRL/SRL/, to reach the e-filing system called iCourt Guide & File. At this link you will be directed to complete an “interview” process to determine the proper form needed for your filing. Various forms used for small claims actions may also be obtained online at courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms/claims.
You will simply need to follow the process explained by the iCourt Guide & File system to seek a money judgment, ordering that you be paid the money owed to you. There is a $69 fee for filing a small claims action. Once you file the action, the defendant will need to be served with a copy of your summons and complaint. The defendant will then have twenty-one days to respond. If there is no response, follow the iCourt Guide & File system to obtain a default judgment. If the defendant does respond, the court will schedule a time for you and the defendant to appear before the court so you can adequately show you are entitled to a money judgment.
Another important aspect of a small claims action is the collection process. Obtaining a judgment is oftentimes only half the battle. Once the court enters a judgment in your favor, it will be important for you to take steps to enforce the judgment. Not only are attorneys precluded from practicing law in small claims court, but they are also precluded from assisting in the collection process. You will again use the iCourt Guide & File system to enforce a judgment. I wish you the best in navigating the small claims process.