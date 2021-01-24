Q: Recently, my neighbor made a swale through his land to gather rainwater or melting snow from his land. The water used to spread out and some of it would go in other directions, but now, the swale directs all of that water right onto one spot on my property. My neighbor’s swale is washing out my plants and causing other problems. Can I do anything legally?
A: Idaho follows what is called the “civil law rule” that recognizes natural servitudes for natural drainage between adjoining properties. This means that a property lower in elevation must accept the water that naturally drains onto it from higher neighboring properties. The Idaho Supreme Court has explained that to establish a natural servitude, the higher landowner must only show that “naturally occurring water drains through natural features as opposed to those that are man-made.” Roberts v. Jensen, Docket 46675 at *11 (July 30, 2020) (available online at: https://isc.idaho.gov/opinions/46675.pdf). Man-made features will not extinguish a natural servitude, but cannot be the basis for creating one.
However, a natural servitude is not without limitations. The owner of the higher land cannot artificially accumulate the water and release it onto the lower land in unnatural concentrations unless there is another reason to allow this accumulation.
One reason this accumulation would be allowed is if the upper landowner is collecting the water and releasing it into a natural watercourse on the lower land. Again, the Idaho Supreme Court has defined a natural watercourse as: “a stream of water flowing in a definite channel, having a bed and sides or banks, and discharging itself into some other stream or body of water. The flow of water need not be constant, but must be more than mere surface drainage occasioned by extraordinary causes; there must be substantial indications of the existence of a stream, which is ordinarily a moving body of water.” When an upper landowner shows that water is being released into a natural watercourse on the lower land, the water can be accumulated on the upper land.
Another reason water could be accumulated by the upper landowner is that an easement exists. There are many ways easements can be formed—they could be expressly created, implied by prior use, implied by necessity, or arise from prescription (the easement form of adverse possession). An adjoining landowner could have an easement across a neighbor’s property that may allow them to release water onto the lower land.
While your neighbor may have the right to let water naturally flow onto your property (and it sounds like you have no problem with that), you neighbor cannot concentrate water in his swale to release it onto your land without establishing an exception to the general rule.