Q. What new Idaho laws are now in effect that we should be aware of?
A. Following are a few of this year’s new laws in Idaho now in effect:
• Foreign governments or foreign-controlled enterprises may not purchase, acquire or hold any interest in certain types of property in Idaho.
• Homeowners associations may no longer prohibit accessory dwelling units for long-term tenants or family if they are internal to a residence.
• Medical providers may not perform surgeries or provide mediation to change the gender of a child (someone under the age of 18) unless such treatment is necessary for the biological health of the child.
• Credit unions and banks may not boycott industries involving energy-producing, oil drilling or firearm manufacturing, distribution, sale or use.
• Public entities are prohibited from entering into contracts with companies owned or operated by the government of China.
• Beginning in fiscal year 2024, every student in seventh or eighth grade in public school must complete one or more career exploration courses, taught by staff that has participated in a career exploration professional development course approved by the State Board of Education.
• New chapter governing gestational agreements, (agreements in which there is a surrogate mother).
• Corporal punishment, restraint, chemical restraint and seclusion cannot generally be used as forms of discipline in a classroom. However, physical, mechanical restraint or seclusion may be used only when a student is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm.
• New law to allow in-person visitation rights for residents in certain facilities and to provide that visitation shall not be precluded on vaccination status.
• School prayer — an employee of a public college, school district or charter school may pray at any time he is otherwise free to engage in personal conversations or other personal conduct, and a school may not take any adverse action against such employee.
• Either (or both) houses of the Idaho Legislature may intervene in a lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of an Idaho statute.
• Decriminalization of abortions to remove a dead unborn child, the removal of an ectopic or molar pregnancy, or the treatment of a woman who is no longer pregnant.
• Prohibition of business entities requiring a coronavirus vaccination in order to provide a service, product, admission to a venue or transportation services to a person.
• Prohibition of a business entity requiring coronavirus vaccinations as a term of employment unless otherwise required by federal law.
• Amendment to law to define an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy as it relates to public records.
• Expungement of juvenile records lowered from five years to three years as long as certain criteria is met.
• It is a felony to knowingly receive or accept proceeds from illegal sexual activity.
Mark V. Cornelison in an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit question to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
