Q. Do I have to wait until things get physical before I get a protection order? My boyfriend and I have been arguing a lot lately. It hasn’t ever gotten physical, but the arguments are getting worse and he keeps threatening to hit me. I’m afraid things will get violent soon. What can I do?

A. The right time to get help can be a difficult thing to determine. You may have to make a judgment call. However, Idaho law does not require that you wait until you are physically assaulted before obtaining a protection order. Domestic violence includes threats of violence, whether verbal or nonverbal. The threat must come from someone with whom you are now or once lived or who you have been dating. Arguments that have escalated and include threats probably constitute domestic violence. The protection order can protect you and others that live in your home.

Dillon Erickson is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.

