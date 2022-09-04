Q. Do I have to wait until things get physical before I get a protection order? My boyfriend and I have been arguing a lot lately. It hasn’t ever gotten physical, but the arguments are getting worse and he keeps threatening to hit me. I’m afraid things will get violent soon. What can I do?
A. The right time to get help can be a difficult thing to determine. You may have to make a judgment call. However, Idaho law does not require that you wait until you are physically assaulted before obtaining a protection order. Domestic violence includes threats of violence, whether verbal or nonverbal. The threat must come from someone with whom you are now or once lived or who you have been dating. Arguments that have escalated and include threats probably constitute domestic violence. The protection order can protect you and others that live in your home.
To get the protection, go to the courthouse. A civil clerk can provide you with a free application. You do not need an attorney to fill out the application, and there is no filing fee to submit it to the court. You can also submit the application online at courtselfhelp.idaho.gov.
If you obtain a restraining order, your life will change dramatically. You will be safer but there will be severe restrictions on your interactions with your boyfriend. He will not be allowed to live with you or come within a certain number of yards of your home. He will not be allowed to communicate with you in any way. Do not communicate with him. If you induce him to violate the protection order (e.g. text him and he texts you back), then you could be charged with a crime. If your boyfriend violates the order, call the police immediately to report the violation. Violating a protection order is a crime, and he could face criminal charges.
The protection order will initially last for two weeks. After that, you will have to appear in court and ask the judge to extend it for up to a year. The initial protection order will indicate the date and time of the hearing. At the hearing, the judge may dismiss, modify or extend the protection order. You do not need an attorney to represent you at the hearing. However, if your boyfriend appears at court with an attorney, you may request an extension of time so that you can retain your own attorney. During that time, the protection order will remain in place.
Your safety comes first. These problems usually only get worse until the person with anger or other issues gets professional help.
