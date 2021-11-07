Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
A. In Idaho, you have several options to establish custodial rights over your grandchildren. The goal is to give the children stability and provide you with legal authority over their care, medical needs and educational requirements.
The first option is to seek guardianship of your grandchildren. To obtain a guardianship, you must prove that the parents are currently unfit to care for the children. A guardianship allows you to obtain medical care and to make sure the kids are enrolled in school. Once you obtain guardianship, you have discretion as to the extent and circumstances under which the parents have contact with the children. The only way to overturn the guardianship is if one or both of the parents can show that they are stable and that the children would be safe and taken care of if your guardianship was terminated.
The second option is to petition the court under the De Facto Custodian Act, which was passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2010. To qualify, the children must live with you for at least six months without the parents living with you as well. If you qualify as a de facto custodian, the court can appoint you as the children’s legal custodians if the court deems it is in the best interests of the children. If you qualify as de facto custodians, you do not necessarily have to prove the parents are unfit, which is required under a guardianship.
The third option is to have your son sign a Delegation of Custodial Powers. This is a temporary option, as these delegations are only good for six months to three years. Also, your son could revoke it at any time. This delegation is similar to a power of attorney and gives you authority over the medical and educational needs of your grandchildren. The benefit to this option is that it is the cheapest and quickest. However, it is the most uncertain, as your son could revoke his delegation at any time.
A final option is to seek termination of both parents’ rights and adopt your grandchildren. Obviously, this is a very serious and permanent solution. I would only recommend this option if you believe that the parents have almost no chance of rehabilitating themselves while the children are minors.
