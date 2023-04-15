834734164
Q. I read your prior article about restitution for crime victims and the steps that victims can take to collect that restitution owed. The problem is that there are lots of differences between how restitution should work (as you described) and how it really works. Are there any solutions victims can use to overcome these obstacles?

A. You are correct that there are a lot of difficulties for victims to be paid the restitution they are owed. Each collection effort previously described (seizing bank funds, attaching personal property, garnishing wages, etc.) is effectuated by means of a writ — which is a direction from the court, signed by the clerk, to the sheriff to take the specified action. There is a cost to issue the writ by the clerk and a cost for the sheriff to act on it. Those costs, which range from about $25 to about $55, are non-refundable and have no relation to the success of the collection actions taken.


