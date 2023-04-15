Q. I read your prior article about restitution for crime victims and the steps that victims can take to collect that restitution owed. The problem is that there are lots of differences between how restitution should work (as you described) and how it really works. Are there any solutions victims can use to overcome these obstacles?
A. You are correct that there are a lot of difficulties for victims to be paid the restitution they are owed. Each collection effort previously described (seizing bank funds, attaching personal property, garnishing wages, etc.) is effectuated by means of a writ — which is a direction from the court, signed by the clerk, to the sheriff to take the specified action. There is a cost to issue the writ by the clerk and a cost for the sheriff to act on it. Those costs, which range from about $25 to about $55, are non-refundable and have no relation to the success of the collection actions taken.
Further, each action is predicated on you finding information. For example, to seize bank funds, you have to know which bank the debtor has an account at. To garnish wages, you need to know where the debtor is employed. To intercept a tax return, you need to start working months in advance and hope they are getting a refund. For each collection effort, you need information to make the effort worthwhile. One thing I want to emphasize is that, in this regard, a victim owed restitution is in the exact same quandary as any judgment creditor who has a civil judgment against another party. The question is how to best collect what is owed.
In some cases, attorneys and collection agencies have resources that they can use to get this information for you. You could work with these professional “collectors.” While you would incur additional fees, it may be worth having their assistance, expertise and resources to make your efforts to collect restitution more effective.
One potential resource victims have that others may not have is probation. If someone owes you restitution, they are usually on probation/parole at some point. While court staff are focused on other aspects of administering the legal system, Probation & Parole (part of the Idaho Department of Correction) works with the perpetrator. A probation officer will have valuable knowledge that can assist your collection efforts, like where they bank or work. Depending on the terms of probation, a probation officer can require the debtor to pay restitution. If probation officers are amenable to working with you, they may be your biggest support.
Collections are never easy. Collecting restitution is no different. As things are now, taking steps to get information before taking collection actions will make your efforts more effective.
D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service.
Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
