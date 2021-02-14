Q. My sixteen-year-old son was injured in a car accident earlier this year. The insurance company has contacted me about settling the claim. What is the process to settle a claim for a minor?
A. Idaho Code section 15-5-409a sets forth the process for settling a claim of a minor against a third person in Idaho. Under that statute, the minor’s parents or a court appointed guardian may settle a minor’s claim for damages. However, in order for a settlement to be binding, the minor’s parents or guardian must file a petition with the court in the county where the minor resides or, if the minor lives outside of the state, the petition can be filed in the county where the claim arose.
While there is no fee for filing it, the petition must contain all of the information listed in section 15-5-409a(3). The petition has to be verified (with a formal notary or declaration block) and, among other things, include the name of the minor, the facts related to the claim, the amount of the proposed settlement, statement of injuries if the claim involves an injury, and a sworn statement that the parent or guardian believes the settlement to be in the best interest of the minor. If the total claim is less than $10,000.00, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. If it is greater than $10,000.00, the court is required to hold a hearing before granting the petition. At the hearing, the court determines if the settlement is in the best interest of the minor. If the court decides the settlement is in the best interest of the minor, it will grant the petition and approve the proposed settlement. This will bar the minor from seeking further relief from the other party at a later date.
If you do not (or cannot) reach a settlement on behalf of your son, he can pursue the claim in a lawsuit or otherwise settle the claim himself once he turns 18. Idaho law tolls (or pauses) most legal claims for minors for up to six years to allow a minor to turn 18. This allows minors some additional time to lessen the pressure of the statute of limitations.
If you would like to settle your son’s claim from the car accident now, and you feel the offer made by the insurance company is a fair offer and accepting the offer is in the best interest of your son, you can file a petition with the court. Again, a court-approved settlement will be binding on your son.