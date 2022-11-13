834734164
Getty Images

Q. I have a power of attorney for my mother who just died. I went to the bank so I could use money in her account to pay the funeral and other bills, and they wouldn’t even talk to me even though I had a power of attorney. I showed them her will which names me as personal representative (executor) and her death certificate. They still would not recognize my authority. What do I have to do?

A. The bank is right. A power of attorney ends at death. Even if the will was validly executed and names you as personal representative, you do not have the authority to handle your mother’s bank accounts and other assets unless you have been appointed as personal representative by a court.


Robert Farnam is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.

