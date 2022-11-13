Q. I have a power of attorney for my mother who just died. I went to the bank so I could use money in her account to pay the funeral and other bills, and they wouldn’t even talk to me even though I had a power of attorney. I showed them her will which names me as personal representative (executor) and her death certificate. They still would not recognize my authority. What do I have to do?
A. The bank is right. A power of attorney ends at death. Even if the will was validly executed and names you as personal representative, you do not have the authority to handle your mother’s bank accounts and other assets unless you have been appointed as personal representative by a court.
We are fortunate in Idaho to have a very efficient probate law that is especially apparent in opening an estate and getting the personal representative appointed. This can be done in an “informal opening.” It basically involves the person named as personal representative in the will signing the required documentation which is submitted to the court. The personal representative is then normally appointed almost immediately by the judge.
If there is no will, the informal appointment proceedings still can be utilized. However, the law provides a priority of persons having the right to be appointed — first a spouse and then children and further alternates after that. If there is someone with an equal priority, the court will not appoint a person as personal representative unless there is an agreement among those with equal priority or prior notice is given in accordance with an Idaho statute.
The law also provides an alternative of a “formal appointment of personal representative” which necessitates a court hearing with prior notice in accordance with Idaho law. This normally is only used where there will be contested proceedings.
Once you are appointed personal representative under either scenario you will have full access to the estate assets. The law sets forth the personal representative’s obligations as to handling of the estate including payment of creditors and ultimate distribution to the persons entitled to inherit.
Although an attorney is not legally required to represent you, it would be very difficult to handle this without one.
Robert Farnam is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.