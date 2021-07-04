Q: I am a widow with three sons. The new account lady at my bank strongly recommends that I put my son’s name on my bank account so he can write checks if necessary and so the account doesn’t have to be probated at my death. Is this a good idea?
A: No — not unless you understand the legal consequences and do this in a manner to avoid problems.
Simply adding his name to the account probably would be deemed to create a present ownership interest for your son in one-half of the account. Half of the account could be lost in case your son encounters bankruptcy, has other financial troubles or possibly if he has marital problems.
It certainly can be advantageous for your son to have access to the account if you trust him and if you want him to help with your finances. However, the safest way to do this is to give him a power of attorney. If you do include his name on the account, it is important to include the words “(son’s name) on account for convenience only” on the signature card, making it clear that he does not have an ownership interest. It would also be helpful if he signed a separate statement to that effect.
Disputes over entitlement to joint accounts at death are the most frequent legal problem that I have run into in estates. The person whose name is on the account can allege that they should receive the balance of the account irrespective of what the will says. The other heirs can claim that this account should pass as part of the estate. Some people do intend an account to go to the named joint party, but others intend it to go under the will. In Idaho, there is a strong presumption that having the second name on the account does not pass ownership to that person at the death of the co-party. This is different from the presumption in many other states. Unfortunately, it might take expensive court proceedings to attempt to determine the decedent’s intentions.
The best way to designate disposition of the joint account is in your will. The will can further cover the contingency of where the account should go if that person should predecease you. If you definitely want an account to go to a specified person at death, you can use a “pay on death” designation to give the account to the named person irrespective of your will.
By following these steps, you can have the convenience of your son being able to write checks on the account while avoiding the potential legal expense and divisiveness that could occur in a fight over the account at your death between the co-party and the other heirs of your estate.