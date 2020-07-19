Q. I read the Post Register article Sunday about the home builder who is reported to have bilked someone out of tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. I plan to build a home instead of buying one. How can I legally protect myself?
A. Although most building contractors are honest business people, there is always a risk when you contract, especially informally, for an expensive project. Besides checking out the independent references of the contractor and making sure that he or she has a sterling reputation for quality and honesty, there are some legal steps you can take to ensure that you get what you have contracted for.
If the size of your project warrants employing an architect, do so and make sure that the architect will take the time to do an on-site inspection of the work as it progresses. This can be one of the services contracted as part of the standard American Institute of Architects contract. If your project does not warrant an architect, make sure that someone knowledgeable pays close attention to the construction process to make sure that the work is being performed as agreed. There is no substitute for regular on-site inspections by people who know what to look for. Do not rely merely on building inspectors from the city or county.
This leads to a second legal protection you might consider. Enter into a detailed written contract with the contractor that not only references the plans and specifications for the work to be performed but also provides for an escrowed payout of the contract price from your construction loan only after an inspection of the work claimed to have been performed by the contractor. If you have concerns about the adequacy of a contract proposed by the contractor, have the contract reviewed by an experienced attorney who is responsible to look after your interests.
A third legal protection you should always insist upon is that, if the home is being built on property that is part of the contract price (that is, you don’t already own the property), make sure that upon completion the home is deeded to you by a warranty deed or its equivalent and not a “quitclaim” deed. And insist that the seller provide you with owner’s title insurance. Prior to closing, review the proposed title policy to make sure there are no exceptions for mortgages, liens or other monetary items that you are not aware of.
Make sure that you get a lien waiver from the contractor and all subcontractors and material suppliers. Failure to get the lien waiver when making payments to the contractor may mean you could end up paying twice for their labor or materials.