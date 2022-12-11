Q. I have been charged with a minor (misdemeanor) crime. Although I don’t have the money to hire my own defense attorney, I could borrow the money from my grandmother. Is it worth borrowing the money or would I be OK to have a public defender appointed for me?
A. So much in your life is placed at risk when charged with a crime. The person’s liberty, family, home and maybe even job. Public defenders are attorneys appointed by the court to represent people who are charged with crimes and cannot afford to hire their own attorney. If the person charged with a crime can afford to hire their own attorney, then they cannot qualify for a public defender. In some instances, a person will be able to choose which public defender they wish to have represent them. Is it worth borrowing the money for a private attorney?
There are many preconceived notions about public defenders and private attorneys. Some people believe that public defenders are overworked and do not represent their clients vigorously. Some believe that private attorneys provide more zealous representation because they are being paid to do so. In my experience, I have seen instances where these notions were true. However, I have seen many instances when they were completely false.
When choosing whether to borrow money to hire a private attorney or to go along with the public defender who is appointed for you, I believe it is far more useful to look past the title “public defender” or “private attorney.” Spend some time with both and find out what kind of advocate you sense them to be. As you’re doing this, consider these thoughts to guide your decision:
What is your overall impression of the attorneys? Do they seem to be interested in your case? Do they listen to and understand you? Do you feel like they want to represent you? How do they treat you when you tell your story? Do they appear open-minded to hearing you? Do you feel like you can work with this person? Do they answer your questions? Do they honor their word? Do you sense they are competent? More importantly, does this person seem committed to obtaining your best outcome, no matter the circumstances? Answers to these questions will tell you much more about the type of representation you will be getting rather than the label “public defender” or “private attorney.”
No matter what you are charged with, you deserve to have an advocate who will get behind you, protect your rights and fight for your best outcome. Don’t let the terms “public defender” and “private attorney” mislead you. Find out who the person is behind the title and go with the one you believe will commit to your cause.
Manuel Murdoch is an attorney practicing in Blackfoot. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
