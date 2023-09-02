Q. If I have a valid reason to sue the government, are there any special hoops I need to jump through?
A. Claims against governmental entities — the state of Idaho, its departments or divisions, counties or cities — and their employees are generally subject to the Idaho Tort Claims Act, codified at Idaho Code, Title 6, Chapter 9 (available online at https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title6/T6CH9/). Governments are generally immune from being sued, which is called sovereign immunity. But Idaho, like many states and the federal government, allows its governmental entities and their employees to be sued under certain circumstances so long as the claimant complies with the applicable requirements, such as the Idaho Tort Claims Act.
While the ITCA has many facets, the notice requirement is an important starting point. You have to provide notice of all claims against a governmental entity or employee within the scope of the ITCA “within one hundred eighty (180) days from the date the claim arose or reasonably should have been discovered, whichever is later,” although minors and some others may have more time. Idaho Code § 6-906 and § 6-906A.
It is also worth noting that, as indicated by the title, most ITCA claims relate to torts (a wrongful act or omission that causes injury or harm to another), but a separate statute requires that “all claims for damages against a city must be filed as prescribed” in the ITCA — whether it’s a tort or not. Idaho Code § 50-219.
Regardless of what type of governmental entity you have a claim against, the notice needs to be “presented to and filed with the clerk or secretary” of that governmental entity. Idaho Code § 6-906. It needs to “accurately describe the conduct and circumstances which brought about the injury or damage, describe the injury or damage, state the time and place the injury or damage occurred, state the names of all persons involved, if known, and shall contain the amount of damages claimed, together with a statement of the actual residence of the claimant at the time of presenting and filing the claim and for a period of six (6) months immediately prior to the time the claim arose,” and may require some more information about the claimant. Idaho Code § 6-907.
Failure to provide this notice in time will bar any claim you may have. Once you file the notice (and you may want a lawyer to help you with that), then the governmental entity has 90 days to consider it. Then you can move forward with negotiations, litigation or other options you may have. But be aware that even though you filed the claim, you may only have two years from the date of the event giving rise to your claim to file a lawsuit.
D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
