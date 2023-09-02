834734164
Q. If I have a valid reason to sue the government, are there any special hoops I need to jump through?

A. Claims against governmental entities — the state of Idaho, its departments or divisions, counties or cities — and their employees are generally subject to the Idaho Tort Claims Act, codified at Idaho Code, Title 6, Chapter 9 (available online at https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title6/T6CH9/). Governments are generally immune from being sued, which is called sovereign immunity. But Idaho, like many states and the federal government, allows its governmental entities and their employees to be sued under certain circumstances so long as the claimant complies with the applicable requirements, such as the Idaho Tort Claims Act.


D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

