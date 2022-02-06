Q. What is the Senate supposed to consider in confirming a nominee to the Supreme Court?
A. The United States Constitution has little to say about the composition of the Supreme Court. It says there must be “one supreme Court” and the justices serving on it “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour” (meaning they are appointed for life, subject to retirement or impeachment for improper behavior) and receive their pay, which cannot be diminished during their service. See U.S. Const., Art. III, § 1. It provides no qualifications for any person to serve on the Supreme Court.
By federal law, there were originally five justices on the Supreme Court and, while that number has fluctuated, Congress has mandated that there be nine justices since the Judiciary Act of 1869. In 1937, partly in response to the court repeatedly overturning legislation, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of justices up to as many as 15. But that proposal was never enacted and the crisis passed, which was the closest we ever came to “court-packing.”
That is not to say politics has never affected the Supreme Court. Only one justice has ever been impeached, and the case is illuminating. Associate Justice Samuel Chase, who signed the Declaration of Independence, was impeached in 1804, in part because of political motivations based on Justice Chase’s opinions and actions supporting his political party and philosophy. After being tried by the Senate, he was ultimately acquitted and not removed from office. By many, this is viewed as cementing, in the founding years of our republic, the independence of the judiciary — which is vitally important to the rule of law in our nation.
In 2017, Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote an opinion column, pointing out that in the past, nominees to the Supreme Court have been overwhelmingly confirmed when “Senators and Americans alike — regardless of political party or ideology — knew that (they) were exceptionally bright, well-qualified and deserving of confirmation to the highest court in the land.” Chief Justice Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed in 2005 by a vote of 78-22; justices Sotomayor and Kagan were nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed 68-31 and 63-37, respectively. Only recently has confirmation become more partisan.
Given the lack of constitutional qualifications for Supreme Court justices and the vital importance of an independent judiciary and the rule of law, questions of qualifications and competence should dominate the Senate’s consideration of any nominee. Political ideology — whether in the impeachment of a sitting justice in 1804 or confirming a nominee in our day — should not dictate an outcome. Ideally, Supreme Court justices should be the best legal minds in the nation, and that is all that should concern the Senate.