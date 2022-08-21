Q. I have heard from the county assessor’s office and title company that I need a “quiet title” for my property. What is a quiet title and why do I need it?
A. In short, a quiet title is a very specific type of lawsuit in Idaho for when there is a question of ownership of real or personal property. A person files a quiet title action (lawsuit) against the other party who is also claiming interest in the property. A quiet title is distinct from other types of lawsuits since, in a quiet title, a party is asking a judge to make a decision as to the ownership of property and not award monetary damages. Once a judge makes this decision, the owner and third parties can rely on this decision to sell, insure or otherwise deal with the property.
Usually, quiet titles come up when a person attempts to sell real estate and something unexpected shows up on the title report. The title company will tell the seller that if they wish to sell, they will first need a quiet title because of a lien, encumbrance or some type of interest that someone may have in the property. It may be that there is a break in the chain of title by way of a missing deed (or deeds). When this is the case, it is often caused by the death of someone who was in possession of the property in the past. This situation also arises when a farm has been handed down from generation to generation but no deeds have been recorded.
Additionally, a title company may require a quiet title before insuring property obtained through a tax deed or at a foreclosure sale. Often, there are junior liens or other interests in the property that were foreclosed by the tax foreclosure process and so the quiet title action is to confirm that the taxing entity followed its processes correctly in obtaining title.
One of the most difficult parts in a quiet title action is ensuring that all parties that may have an interest in the property are named in the suit and provided with appropriate notice. For real property, it is beneficial to first obtain a litigation guarantee from a title company.
Mark V. Cornelison in an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit question to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500