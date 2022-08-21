It's the Law stock image Getty
Q. I have heard from the county assessor’s office and title company that I need a “quiet title” for my property. What is a quiet title and why do I need it?

A. In short, a quiet title is a very specific type of lawsuit in Idaho for when there is a question of ownership of real or personal property. A person files a quiet title action (lawsuit) against the other party who is also claiming interest in the property. A quiet title is distinct from other types of lawsuits since, in a quiet title, a party is asking a judge to make a decision as to the ownership of property and not award monetary damages. Once a judge makes this decision, the owner and third parties can rely on this decision to sell, insure or otherwise deal with the property.

Mark V. Cornelison in an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service.

