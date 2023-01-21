Q. I have a special needs child and would like to set up a special needs trust during my lifetime. Can this be done? What do I have to do to make sure it’s valid?
A. Yes, this would be considered a third-party special needs trust which is determined by the funding of the trust. This trust may be funded using the assets of a third-party individual such as a grandparent, parent, neighbor or friend. This can be done by establishing a trust while alive, and with this type of funding, there is no Medicaid payback provision required. Any remaining funds after the passing of your loved one can be left to other family members or charities of the creator’s choosing.
The third-party special needs trust:
n Should state it is designed to supplement, not supplant, any means-tested benefits for which the beneficiary is otherwise eligible.
n Should state that trustee is not obligated to provide for beneficiary’s basic support and maintenance and that the beneficiary cannot access the trust for such purposes.
n Should provide that, no distribution should be made to, or for the benefit of the beneficiary if:
n A governmental or other program or resource can fully satisfy the need.
n The manner of disbursement would adversely affect the eligibility of the beneficiary for such programs.
n Should provide flexibility for trustee to “opt-out” of government benefits that are not “reasonably available.”
n Should not prohibit disbursements by trustee for shelter-related and household expenses, but trustee must be mindful of the impact on means-tested benefits if such disbursements are made.
Remember, when an individual accepts Supplemental Security Income and/or Medicaid benefits, they agree to inform the agencies about any changes in their financial situation. A beneficiary of a special needs trust has a financial interest in the trust, even though the beneficiary has no direct access to the assets. Therefore, the beneficiary may need to report the trust and assets of that trust.
The language involved is specific and is required to prevent any impact on governmental assistance. These trusts are set up to supplement the assistance being provided by governmental entities. Therefore, distributions are restricted to just supplementing. Distributions and the administration of the trust will be handled by the trustee, which may require specific skills and qualifications.
The trustee may be a family member, a third party or a bank trustee. Selecting the right trustee must be done very carefully. You will want to select a trustee who can handle the responsibilities associated with serving as a trustee of a special needs trust.
This is a guest column by Tim Sopalski, CTFA, MBA who is the vice president and trust department manager at the Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by e-mail to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions Should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.
