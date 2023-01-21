834734164
Q. I have a special needs child and would like to set up a special needs trust during my lifetime. Can this be done? What do I have to do to make sure it’s valid?

A. Yes, this would be considered a third-party special needs trust which is determined by the funding of the trust. This trust may be funded using the assets of a third-party individual such as a grandparent, parent, neighbor or friend. This can be done by establishing a trust while alive, and with this type of funding, there is no Medicaid payback provision required. Any remaining funds after the passing of your loved one can be left to other family members or charities of the creator’s choosing.


This is a guest column by Tim Sopalski, CTFA, MBA who is the vice president and trust department manager at the Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by e-mail to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions Should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.

