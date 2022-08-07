Q. Is there still a legal option that I can leave my son’s inheritance to him as his sole and separate property? He has been separated from his wife for two and a half years. My son is 60 years old and has several disabilities. When I go (he is living with me now), he will need to go to a nursing home as there is no one to take care of him. He will need money to help him.

A. An inheritance by law will be his sole and separate property. Under Idaho law “separate property” is property owned before marriage, inherited or received by gift. Everything else is community property, which is owned half by the spouse. Therefore, your son’s wife will have no interest in the inheritance unless he gives it to her. There is a presumption that property is community property. Therefore, it is essential that good records be maintained regarding the source of the property.

