Q: Since I am over 72, I have to take annual required minimum distributions (RMD) from an IRA which are taxable. I contribute a substantial amount of money to my church and other charities but under the new tax law I don’t have enough to itemize deductions. I understand there are some special rules on RMD’s from IRA’s in 2020. How does this work, especially in relation to contributions from my IRA to my church and other charities?
A: Under the CARES Act passed in response to COVID-19, RMD’s are not required for 2020. However, distributions that are made during 2020 are not counted as distributions in 2021. Additionally, RMDs are now not required until age 72 as opposed to the previous 70 ½.
Because of the special provision for 2020, you might want to consider deferring distributions from your IRA until 2021. Additionally, as discussed below, you may want to defer charitable contributions from your IRA to charities until 2021 so they will count as non-taxable RMD distributions for that year.
A special provision of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC §401(d)(8)) provides that if you are subject to RMD’s, charitable distributions directly from the IRA to tax-exempt charities up the amount of $100,000 count as part of the RMD and therefore are not taxable to the individual. Note that the checks to the charities must come from the IRA custodian, not from you. You cannot deduct these contributions as itemized deductions, but you still get the full standard deduction.
This in essence allows you to get the deduction for your contributions handled in this manner because those amounts are not included in your taxable income. Even though you cannot deduct them as itemized deductions, you still receive the standard deduction. This in essence amounts to a double deduction if you take the standard deduction.
Most IRA custodians are glad to work with you to make these distributions. You simply provide them with a listing of the charities and their addresses with the amount to be distributed to each.
Contributions to a church are typically handled on a weekly or monthly basis but most churches would allow you to direct the IRA custodian to make the distribution to the church in a lump sum (it’s the church’s money at that point), with the agreement with the church that distributions from that sum could be spread out to the regular church budget on a weekly or monthly basis.
Proceeding in this fashion gives you a tax break without any negative consequences. Because you are saving taxes, it also allows you to consider increasing the amount of contributions to charities, which are suffering because of the fact that the new high standard deduction can remove the incentive of some people to contribute to charities since it gives them no tax break.