Q. I’ve heard about “step-up basis” for taxes recently in the news and that the new bills in Congress might take it away. What does that mean?
A. “Step-up basis” is a result of a provision in the U.S. Tax Code that treats inherited assets in a way that is beneficial to taxpayers. The easiest way to understand step-up basis is by means of an example, so I will imagine transactions with a farmhouse.
“Basis” or “cost basis” is usually the amount of money a taxpayer pays for an asset. This could be the purchase price of a house, stock, collectible or any other asset. For purposes of this example, we can imagine that Tom Taxpayer bought the farmhouse for $10,000 in 1960. That $10,000 is Tom’s basis in the property.
Over time, the farmhouse increases in value. But Tom is still living there. So even though the farmhouse may be worth $100,000 in 1980, any gain is “unrealized” because there is no transaction that puts the amount of that gain in Tom’s pocket. It is only when Tom sells the farmhouse (and makes money) that he “realizes” any gain (which may or may not be taxable).
But imagine that Tom renovates the house in 1980, investing an additional $40,000 to make the farmhouse better. That investment increases Tom’s basis — which is now $50,000 (the $10,000 originally paid plus the $40,000 invested in it to improve it). The basis may be tracked, but any gain is still unrealized because Tom is still living in the farmhouse and has not sold it.
In 2000, Tom passes away. When he passes away, the farmhouse is worth $200,000 (still an unrealized gain). Tom left the farmhouse to his daughter, Tina, who later sells the farmhouse for $225,000. That sale is when the gain is finally realized.
Under current tax law, Tina shows that the farmhouse was worth $200,000 when she inherited it (that’s the basis that has been “stepped up”) and that she sold it for $225,000 — so she pays capital gain tax on the $25,000 realized gain.
There are some proposals in Congress that could affect step-up basis. Without step-up basis in the above example, Tina would have to show the original cost basis of the farmhouse (which she can hopefully do) as the $10,000 paid for it and $40,000 to improve it; and then Tina would pay capital gain tax on the $175,000 of realized gain ($225,000 sales price minus $50,000 basis). If Tina cannot show all of the improvement costs, her basis would be lower.
Stepping up basis simplifies how a taxpayer determines basis in inherited property and avoids tax on the increase in the asset’s value up to the date of death.