Q. I got a notice in the mail from the county, stating that a property near my home is applying to be rezoned. What does that mean, and can I do anything about it?
A. Zoning is a regulation of local government (cities and counties) that limits how property can be used. The goal is to group together compatible uses. That is, residential uses should be in one area, separate from commercial uses, and apart from industrial uses. The nuances within these zones can be as detailed as the government’s ordinances: light industry versus heavy industry, general commercial versus high-rise commercial, low density residential versus condominiums and apartments. The current and future use is guided by the local comprehensive plan, which, although it has very little binding legal effect, steers the zoning within the jurisdiction.
An application for rezoning means the landowner wants to change the property from a zone where a specific use is prohibited to a zone where that use is allowed. The details of this change can be apparent in the notice you received, could be explained in the application itself or it might not yet be entirely clear why they want the zoning changed. You may support or oppose the change. The city or county has to provide notice of an application for a rezone (and certain other zoning actions) at least by publishing notice and, usually, by mailing specific notice to everyone who owns land within 300 feet of the property at issue.
The government’s consideration of these applications has a few statutory requirements (like “considering the comprehensive plan”) but is mostly driven by the ordinances enacted by the city or county itself. There may be specific details, an extensive staff review or required studies — or not. Every city or county is a little different, but they all must meet the minimum requirements of Idaho law.
The application will be considered by the local planning and zoning commission and then the governing board. There must be a public hearing at which you can provide your testimony and argument. The notice you received should list when that will occur.
You can provide a written statement, a verbal statement or perhaps both. While you can choose what to put into such a statement, there are at least two areas that are generally worth addressing: 1) The impact on you that the proposed rezoning would have. 2) The standards imposed by Idaho Code (like the comprehensive plan) or by the applicable ordinances. The government has to decide the application based on the statutes and ordinances, so while you cannot dictate an outcome, focusing your comments on those standards is the most likely way to get a good decision.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at (208) 334-4500.