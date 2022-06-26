Q. I have a job with a regular paycheck. I am way behind on my bills, mostly because of a medical emergency. I don’t see any way I can dig myself out of this hole except for a bankruptcy. I have heard there is something called a “wage earner plan” that’s different from a regular bankruptcy. Is this an option? How does it work?
A. A 2007 study found that medical bills were the number one cause of bankruptcies in the U.S., causing 62.1% of filings. With health insurance deductibles at a historical high and the number of households in America that live paycheck to paycheck, this trend is likely to increase. Although it isn’t easy, relief can be found in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, also known as a “wage earner’s plan.”
In a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, individuals with regular income develop a plan to repay all or part of their debts. The debtor proposes a repayment plan to make installments to creditors over three to five years depending on the debtor’s income. During those three to five years that the debtor is repaying, creditors are forbidden from starting or continuing collection efforts.
Here are the main benefits of a Chapter 13:
— It can be used by debtors whose income is too high to qualify for a Chapter 7.
— It allows debtors to save their homes from foreclosure. Once the debtor files, foreclosure proceedings stop and the debtor may cure delinquent mortgage payments over the term of the repayment plan.
— For secured debts (debts where the lender has collateral that “secures” the loan), a debtor can reschedule the payments on the debt over the life of the repayment plan, thus lowering payments.
— A Chapter 13 acts like a consolidation loan under which the “individual makes the plan payments to a chapter 13 trustee who then distributes payments to creditors.” The benefit is that the debtor has no direct contact with the creditors during the plan.
— The discharge from a Chapter 13 is broader than that from a Chapter 7. In other words, there are a number of types of debts that get discharged in a Chapter 13 that don’t otherwise get discharged in a Chapter 7, such as certain obligations owed to a former spouse for debts assigned to the debtor in a divorce proceeding.
— A Chapter 13 may carry less of a social stigma than a Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Conclusion. For those looking for a way to pay back debt but slow down collection actions of creditors, a Chapter 13 can be a great option. Given the complexities of any specific situation, a discussion with a bankruptcy attorney is critical.