Q. Many people wonder if they file for bankruptcy, what will they get to “keep?” Will they get to keep a house, a car, or an investment property?
A. First, it depends on the type of bankruptcy the individual files, and secondly, it depends on whether the individual timely claims a valid exemption on the item.
Type of bankruptcy. The vast majority of individual bankruptcies are what are known as Chapter 7 bankruptcies. Chapter 7 is a traditional liquidation bankruptcy where the trustee “gathers and sells the debtor’s nonexempt assets and uses the proceeds of such assets to pay holders of claims (creditors) in accordance with the provisions of the Bankruptcy Code.” The other types of bankruptcy involve a Chapter 11 business reorganization, a Chapter 12 family farmer bankruptcy and a Chapter 13 individual debt adjustment or “wage earner’s plan.” Under these other types of bankruptcies, a debtor may be eligible to keep additional property by paying the value of that item into a repayment plan, which is an option not available to them in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Exemptions. In all types of bankruptcies, there are exemptions (provided that the debtor meets certain statutory requirements). These exemptions allow the debtor to keep certain property. Idaho has opted out of the federal exemptions and has its own list of exemptions. Some of these exemptions are equity in a personal home or homestead up to $175,000, a vehicle up to $10,000, personal property up to $7,500 and a “wildcard” exemption in tangible, personal property of up to $1,500. It is important to remember that these are equity exemptions. So, a person cannot claim an exemption against his mortgage lender for example. Additional equity exemptions are provided in Idaho for jewelry, a firearm, tools of the trade, certain insurance benefits, pension and retirement benefits, public benefits, child support, burial plots and health aids. This list is not exhaustive and may be amended from time to time. Additionally, if the debtor is married and filing jointly with a spouse, except for the homestead exemption, each spouse may claim an exemption — in other words, those exemptions with capped amounts might be doubled.
Conclusion. Even in a liquidation bankruptcy, the debtor will get to exempt a significant amount of property. Given the complexities of any specific situation, a discussion with a bankruptcy attorney is always a great idea.
