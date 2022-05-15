Q. I recently hired a contractor to build a new home. Construction was recently completed, and the house is beautiful. However, there’s been one significant downside. Since the construction’s completion, I’ve been contacted by several of the subcontractors, who have told me that they haven’t been paid in full yet for their work. Consequently, these subcontractors are threatening to record liens against my new dream home. I don’t understand how this happened, especially because I paid the contractor in full. Do I need to pay the subcontractors in order to have them remove their liens?
A. Unfortunately, yes. Idaho law is clear that contractors, subcontractors and suppliers of materials, just to name a few, are among a class of persons who are entitled to record a lien against real property (i.e., land) if they aren’t paid in full for their services. (For the full list of those who can record a lien on land, take a look at Idaho Code Section 45-501.)
What’s more, under the law, it doesn’t matter whether you (the landowner) weren’t the actual person who hired and/or agreed to pay the subcontractors, the material providers, etc. As long as the subcontractor worked on your property, or the material provider furnished materials that they knew were to be used in your construction, then the subcontractor or material provider is entitled by law to record a lien on your land.
In light of the above, you’re probably asking: What can I do to protect myself? First, before construction even begins, make sure that you and your contractor have a signed, written contract.
Second, make sure that before you sign the contract, you understand everything that it says. If you don’t, or even if you’d just like someone to double-check it, hire an attorney.
Third, include a provision or provisions in your contract concerning lien waivers. Essentially, a lien waiver is a written agreement between you and your contractor, the subcontractors, the material providers (or whomever else), that says they (the contractor, subcontractor, etc.) are being paid by you and that they’re waiving their right to record a lien on your property.
An efficient way to accomplish this is to provide that a middleman (usually a bank making a construction loan) be utilized to pay the contractors, subcontractors and materialmen. The property owner (or the bank lender) disburses the money as middleman, in specified amounts, to the contractor, subcontractor or materialmen only at such time as the recipient of the funds signs a lien waiver for the payments through that date.
There’s nothing in the law that requires you to use lien waivers (or to even use a written contract). However, you’ll be in a much better legal position if you do.